MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emerson to exhibit technologies that enhance machine performance, accelerate OEM time to market at Automate 2026 (Booth 13054) |

Global technology, software and engineering leader Emerson will present its latest high-quality, fit-for-purpose pneumatic and electric technologies and handling systems at Automate 2026 from June 22-25 in Chicago.

To remain competitive, OEMs manufacturing advanced robotics and automation systems must ensure precise, reliable machine performance while meeting aggressive production schedules. The Emerson booth (North Hall, Booth 13054) will feature the company's latest automation solutions designed to enhance machine performance and accelerate time to market. Engineered to meet a wide range of applications and environments, these for-purpose pneumatic and electric technologies and handling systems can help OEMs optimize machine designs and improve throughput, uptime and efficiency.

In the booth, show attendees can speak with Emerson experts, attend live demonstrations and see highlights from the comprehensive Emerson automation portfolio, including AVENTICSand Afag brands:

reveals the comprehensive range of motion control components Emerson offers in an integrated solution. Visitors will see how the assembly machine seamlessly combines and assembles all components of a completed pen.

reveals how the combination of servo drives, motors, electric actuators and pneumatics in automation systems allows machine builders to capitalize on the strengths of both motion control technologies. With a hybrid system, OEMs can incorporate both the speed and precision of electronic actuation with the flexibility and compliance of pneumatic actuators and grippers in machine designs.

An interactive product wall includes athat visitors can use to specify an AVENTICS Series XV valve system. With about 100 million possible configurations, AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves offer greater range with higher flow rates to give OEMs enhanced design flexibility and scalability when engineering handling systems or automation solutions. Using the configuration tool, visitors can specify valve size, electronics, fieldbus protocol, pressure regulators, shut-off valves, flow modules and pressure-supply modules to match their exact application. AVENTICS Series XV valves include the XV03, providing flow volumes up to 350 liters NL/min, and the XV05, which can provide up to 1,000 liters NL/min.

In an interactive AVENTICS Series CERAM directional valve display, a contaminant is run through the pneumatic system to demonstrate the rugged performance and reliable operation of the Emerson ISO valve offering in real-world conditions. Actuated by a pair of lapped ceramic plates, the valves are designed to meet demanding environments and tight production schedules by minimizing downtime due to breakdowns and scheduled maintenance.

Visitors to the Sentronic proportional valve demonstration can see how tight pneumatic control can help OEMs with complex machine design, such as that for PET blow molding, automotive painting and powder coating. A series of AVENTICS and ASCO proportional regulators precisely control airflow, hovering a ball as it navigates the display, and a proportional pressure regulator dynamically controls pressure to a rodless cylinder to show how using proportional pressure control can achieve specific motion profiles on pneumatic actuators.

Visit Emerson in the North Hall, Booth 13054 at Automate 2026 and learn more about the company's high-quality, fit-for-purpose pneumatic and electric technologies and handling systems at Emerson.Caption: With about 100 million possible configurations and high flow rates, AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves from Emerson offer OEMs enhanced design flexibility and scalability when engineering handling systems or automation solutions.Caption: Actuated by a pair of lapped ceramic plates, AVENTICS Series CERAM directional valves from Emerson are designed to provide reliable pneumatic control in demanding, real-world environments where contaminants may be present.Caption: A hybrid motion demonstration by Emerson reveals how OEMs can benefit from the speed and precision of electronic actuation and the flexibility and compliance of pneumatic actuators and grippers in the same machine design.