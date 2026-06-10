Spacex IPO Nears 4X Oversubscription, Redirecting Crypto And Tech Funding

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Elon Musk's SpaceX has unleashed a wave of mega-IPO activity, with early signals pointing to enormous demand that could redefine liquidity dynamics across tech, crypto, and growth equities. Reuters reports that SpaceX's planned public offering could raise about $75 billion, valuing the private space-and-technology company around $1.8 trillion. Investor interest appears to be running close to four times the planned size, with more than $250 billion of demand cited in the early book-building stage. Pricing is expected later this week, leaving room for late orders from large institutional players as the process nears completion.

The scale of the demand has fed broader market chatter about the liquidity implications of a post-pandemic mega-IPO cycle. In a market already battling sharp volatility, the SpaceX story is being seen as a potential driver of capital allocation that could siphon liquidity from other risk assets, including technology equities and crypto markets, at least in the near term.

SpaceX's IPO demand is approaching four times the planned $75 billion raise, according to Reuters, positioning the deal as potentially the largest public offering in history and valuing SpaceX at about $1.8 trillion. Pricing is anticipated on Thursday, with final orders possibly evolving as major investors finalize allocations in the closing stages. Markets are reacting with volatility: US tech shares have moved lower, and crypto markets have faced notable declines, underscoring how mega-IPO hype can influence broader risk appetite. Pre-IPO crypto products are surging in interest, as traders seek regulated-style exposure to high-profile private companies via perpetual futures and other synthetic instruments. Across crypto venues, volumes and open interest in SpaceX-related derivatives highlight growing appetite for pre-IPO bets, even as spot markets digest the wider macro moves.

Key takeawaysSpaceX IPO and the liquidity crosscurrents for risk assets

The enormous interest in SpaceX's IPO underscores a persistent demand dynamic for growth bets that remains willing to absorb sizable risk premia. If priced near the midpoint of expectations, the deal would cap a unique era in which a private company can command a market cap approaching the trillions, even as it continues to pursue ambitious ventures in satellite internet with Starlink and artificial intelligence initiatives claimed to target a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

Analysts have framed the SpaceX offering as a potential“liquidity squeeze” catalyst-especially for assets most sensitive to macro swings and sentiment shifts. As funds allocate capital toward the IPO, bets placed on other speculative holdings, including crypto and tech equities, could be tempered in the short term. One market observer described the dynamic as a classic pre-mega-IPO liquidity rotation: a wave of orders from long-only funds can pull liquidity out of correlated assets as the auction sets a new reference point for investors' risk appetite.

That assessment reflects a broader sense among market participants that SpaceX's mega-offering is less a standalone event and more a stress test of how capital shifts between private valuation narratives and public-market risk assets. While the current wave is not universally construed as the onset of a broader bear market, several traders caution that near-term liquidity could continue to rotate away from more volatile corners of the market as the pricing process concludes and initial trading commences.

Pre-IPO derivatives: crypto venues capturing the hype

SpaceX's future growth, driven in no small part by Starlink's satellite broadband ambitions and its AI narrative, has extended into the crypto derivatives space. Platforms have moved quickly to offer pre-IPO exposure through perpetual futures and tokenized access, allowing retail and institutional investors to gain regulated-style exposure to a private giant before its public debut.

Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Bybit have all introduced pre-IPO perpetual products tied to SPCX, the SpaceX ticker, in what market participants describe as a rapid response to demand for early, regulated-style participation in high-profile private equities. Since launch, pre-IPO instruments tied to SPCX have generated substantial activity-and quickly. Binance executives noted that the product line has attracted strong early traction, with cumulative trading volume surpassing $2.1 billion in roughly 18 days and participation across more than 130 countries.

On the decentralized side, Hyperliquid has also seen meaningful activity. In the past 24 hours, the platform reported around $70 million in trading volume for its SpaceX pre-IPO synthetic futures, with the current price around $157-down from about $210 at the instrument's launch. Open interest on Hyperliquid 's SPCX market has exceeded $115 million, and the prevailing market pricing implies a SpaceX valuation approaching $1.97 trillion by some traders' models.

Shunyet Jan, head of spot and derivatives at Binance, told Cointelegraph that the robust early engagement for pre-IPO SPCX futures reflects growing user interest in gaining regulated-style exposure to high-profile private companies via native crypto products. The parallel surge in demand across centralized and decentralized venues signals a broader appetite for“private market access” through structured instruments that blend traditional finance with crypto-native execution models.

Market context: tech volatility, crypto correlation, and what comes next

The SpaceX IPO narrative comes at a time when broader tech equities have been volatile, and crypto markets have faced multiday drawdowns. In the week leading up to the pricing window, broader tech indices showed weakness, and crypto benchmarks had shed material value as risk appetite ebbed in parallel with equity rotations. Critics and advocates alike note that the SpaceX episode could serve as a benchmark for how aggressively markets price growth expectations into new offerings-and how quickly liquidity can realign once a mega-deal begins trading.

Market observers also stress that the ultimate impact on crypto depends on several moving parts: the pace of SpaceX's IPO pricing, the degree of liquidity drawn from correlated assets, how quickly the public market allocates capital to SpaceX post-listing, and how investors gauge SpaceX's long-term reiteration of its growth thesis-especially around Starlink and AI ventures.

For investors watching the immediate horizon, the key questions are whether SpaceX can sustain the implied growth narrative after listing, how the pricing aligns with execution risk, and whether the near-term liquidity rotation dissipates as markets settle into the new price discovery for SPCX. The dynamic also raises a broader question for crypto markets: will the appetite for pre-IPO exposure endure, and if so, how will liquidity conditions influence the pricing and risk management of these synthetic products?

As the week unfolds, readers should monitor the final pricing levels for SpaceX and the subsequent trading dynamics. If the IPO prices near the upper end of expectations, there could be a pronounced pullback in related risk assets in the immediate aftermath, even as longer-term investors reassess SpaceX's valuation path. The evolving interplay between traditional markets and crypto-based derivatives will likely shape risk appetite for the rest of the quarter, particularly among retail participants who drive much of the sentiment-driven volatility observed in today's markets.

What remains uncertain is how durable the SpaceX narrative will prove once it begins trading and how much of the current liquidity churn is transitory versus signaling a broader regime shift in risk tolerance. Traders and builders should watch not only the final price and initial trade activity but also how crypto platforms adapt to ongoing demand for private-market exposure as public markets digest SpaceX's ambitious growth plan and AI playbook.

- Article notes and data overlap from Reuters and Cointelegraph coverage illustrate a moment when SpaceX's IPO story is reshaping conversations across both traditional and crypto markets, with early indicators suggesting a longer arc of liquidity reallocation that observers will be watching in the weeks ahead.

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