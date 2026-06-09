Sweden Condemns Iran Attacks On Qatar, Backs Diplomatic Resolution

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sweden has“strongly condemned Iran's attacks on Qatar and its neighbours,” with Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard conveying her government's support and solidarity to Doha during a visit she described as coming at“a serious and sensitive time for the region.”

Stenergard said any sustainable peace settlement must address free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, and remove the threat Iran poses to regional and international security.

“Our position is clear - we urge all parties to continue talks and pursue a diplomatic solution. There is a strong global urge and interest that these efforts, as soon as possible, lead to a sustainable peace,” she told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

The minister praised Qatar's contributions to conflict resolution, saying both countries shared a conviction in the value of diplomacy and peaceful solutions guided by international law, the protection of civilians and humanitarian principles.

“We commend Qatar's resilience and its strong commitment to diplomacy and peaceful solutions...Sweden highly appreciates Qatar's contributions to regional and global conflict resolution.

“Sweden and Qatar share a strong belief in the value of diplomacy and peaceful solutions guided by international law, protection of civilians and humanitarian principles,” the minister emphasised, adding that“At a time of deep regional tension, mediation and dialogue are essential.”

Stenergard said Sweden and Qatar could contribute to long-term stability in complementary ways - Qatar through its mediation expertise, and Sweden through its commitment to humanitarian action, development cooperation and conflict prevention.

The minister said,“Both countries share a strong belief in inclusive political solutions, respect for international law and the importance of stability and predictability.”

According to Stenergard, the exchange between Sweden and Qatar has increased significantly since the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Sweden in September 2024.

“This includes political dialogue on regional and global issues, security and mediation, as well as business forums. The visits have translated into concrete frameworks for cooperation in areas such as mediation, humanitarian and development cooperation, transport and logistics, as well as trade and innovation,” the minister explained.

She noted that the visit by HH the Amir and the following high-level visits in both directions have created momentum in both nations' bilateral relations.“Exchanges such as these help move good relations to concrete cooperation. I am grateful to pursue this positive path of bilateral exchange,” she also said.

Stenergard said she also raised Ukraine during her meetings in Doha, describing Sweden's support for the country as strong.

“Sweden wants to be a constructive and reliable long-term partner to Qatar, strengthening our cooperation even further in areas such as trade and investment, healthcare, education, green transition, digitalisation, and sustainable development,” she said.

During uncertain times, it is more important than ever to build bridges and partnerships, Stenergard added.

Maria Malmer Stenergard Strait of Hormuz nuclear weapons international security