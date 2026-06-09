Tripura Inaugurates Liquid Nitrogen Plant To Boost Livestock Sector

In a significant step towards strengthening livestock development and modernising animal husbandry infrastructure, the Tripura government on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Liquid Nitrogen Plant at RK Nagar in Agartala.

The facility, established under the Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD), is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing artificial insemination services and improving livestock productivity across the state.

A Step Towards Self-Sufficiency

The plant, along with its office building and allied infrastructure, was inaugurated by Tripura's Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhanshu Das in the presence of MLA Ratan Chakraborty, West Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil, senior departmental officials, representatives of the Tripura Livestock Development Agency (TLDA), and members of the business community.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Minister Das described the project as a landmark achievement for the department and a major milestone in Tripura's journey towards self-sufficiency in livestock breeding services. "Today, at R.K. Nagar, we inaugurated a Liquid Nitrogen Plant under the Department of Animal Resource Development. This is a very significant achievement for our department and for the Tripura Livestock Development Agency. Liquid nitrogen is essential for preserving semen doses used in artificial insemination programmes across the state," Das said.

He explained that Tripura had long depended on supplies from outside the state for its liquid nitrogen requirements. The absence of adequate storage facilities capable of maintaining temperatures as low as -196 degrees Celsius has posed challenges for the effective implementation of livestock breeding programmes. Under the Tripura Livestock Development Agency, artificial insemination services are carried out extensively to improve cattle breeds and enhance milk and meat production.

State-wide Production Capacity

The newly inaugurated plant is expected to ensure the uninterrupted availability of liquid nitrogen, a critical component for preserving genetic material used in breeding programmes. The minister revealed that the state has now established three liquid nitrogen production plants--at R.K. Nagar in Agartala, Udaipur, and Kumarghat. While the R.K. Nagar facility was formally inaugurated on Monday, the three plants together are expected to produce around 45,000 litres of liquid nitrogen annually, with each unit having a production capacity of approximately 15,000 litres. "At present, the state's demand ranges between 50,000 litres and one lakh litres. We are planning to further enhance production capacity to nearly 1.4 lakh litres across Tripura. This will not only meet our own requirements but also become a major achievement for the state," Das said.

Commendations for a 'Historic Success'

Calling the initiative a "historic success" for the department, the minister congratulated the ARDD Secretary, Director, TLDA management, engineers, technical personnel, and all employees involved in implementing the project.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. Their dedication has helped create an important asset for the state's livestock sector," he said. Minister Sudhanshu Das also expressed gratitude to the Tripura Government for extending continuous support and commitment towards the initiative.

Broader Impact on Farmers and Livestock Sector

Officials said the new facilities are expected to significantly strengthen artificial insemination services, reduce dependence on external suppliers, improve livestock genetics, and boost farmers' incomes through increased productivity.

The establishment of liquid nitrogen production facilities is being viewed as a major infrastructure milestone for Tripura's animal husbandry sector and aligns with the state's broader efforts to modernise agricultural and allied activities, promote rural livelihoods, and achieve greater self-reliance in critical agricultural inputs. The project is expected to benefit thousands of livestock farmers across Tripura while contributing to sustainable growth in the state's dairy and animal husbandry sectors. (ANI)

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