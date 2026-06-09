Xcel Brands Announces Exclusive Partnership With Baggallini And Coco Rocha

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. today announced an exclusive licensing collaboration between handbag specialist Baggallini and internationally renowned model, entrepreneur, and fashion icon Coco Rocha. The partnership will begin with the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection designed by Coco Rocha for the modern woman.

The collaboration combines Baggallini's signature expertise in organization and functionality with Coco's sophisticated style and real world understanding of the demands faced by today's busy women. The collection draws inspiration from Coco's many years of endless travel as a super model and businesswoman. The star of the collaboration is the Super Bagg seamlessly blending elevated style with practical organization.

"Throughout my career, I've been constantly on the move," said Coco Rocha. "Traveling between photoshoots, airports, and family life. I've learned that being prepared, traveling between photoshoots, airports, and family life I wanted to create a bag that was stylish and functional for all the needs of a woman on the go.”

"Coco embodies the multifaceted woman we design for, someone who moves through many roles, places, and moments with confidence and individuality," said Lydia Feniger, Vice President of Marketing at Baggallini. "Her experience living life on the move, from runways and photoshoots to business ventures and family life, made her an ideal partner. Together, we created a capsule that blends statement-making style with the thoughtful organization our customers rely on every day."

"This partnership continues Xcel Brands' vision of connecting influential talent with a lifestyle brand such as Baggallini to create meaningful products for today's consumer," said Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. "Coco Rocha's global influence, entrepreneurial spirit, and authentic understanding of the modern woman's lifestyle made her an exceptional partner for Baggallini. The Super Bagg and the broader capsule collection deliver the perfect balance of style, versatility, and function that today's consumer expects."

The exclusive capsule collection will feature a curated assortment of handbags designed to meet the needs of women who seamlessly navigate careers, travel, family, and everyday life. The collection reflects a shared commitment to empowering women through products that are both beautiful and purposeful.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods, pet products and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel is an industry leader in developing influencer led brands and owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded influencer led brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers' shop. The company's previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit .

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About Baggallini

Baggallini designs organized bags to simplify life, so women can move through the world feeling prepared and confident. In today's world organization isn't a nice-to-have - it's essential. From carefully placed compartments that keep essentials within reach to lightweight materials, Baggallini products help women stay organized so they can focus on what matters most.

About Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha is an internationally recognized supermodel, entrepreneur, author, mentor, and advocate. Often referred to as the "Queen of Pose," and widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern fashion, Rocha has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, walked for the world's leading luxury brands, and starred in major global advertising campaigns throughout her more than two-decade career.

Beyond modeling, Rocha is a successful businesswoman, educator, and mentor who has helped shape the next generation of fashion talent through her academy, Coco Rocha Model Camp, and as a mentor and host on Project Runway Canada. Known for her entrepreneurial spirit and multifaceted approach to life and career, she continues to inspire audiences around the world through her work across fashion, business, education, and family life.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at