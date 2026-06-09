Nexla Launches MCP Studio To Build Governed, Task-Specific MCP Servers Across 600+ Enterprise Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution enables enterprise teams to build production-ready MCP servers through conversation, without writing integration code

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla, the enterprise-grade AI-powered data platform for agents, today announced MCP Studio, a new solution that enables organizations to build governed, task-specific MCP servers through a single conversation. MCP Studio is available now through an Early Access Program.

Large enterprise systems can expose hundreds or even thousands of tools across applications, databases, APIs, data warehouses, and business systems. MCP makes those tools accessible, but more tools often create new problems. Token consumption rises as agents evaluate available tools, selecting the right action becomes more difficult, governance grows more complex, and answer quality can decline.

The deeper challenge is context.

Enterprise work rarely lives inside a single application. A customer onboarding process may span Salesforce, Snowflake, NetSuite, ServiceNow, Workday, and internal databases. Yet most MCP implementations are built one application at a time, exposing collections of tools without the business context required to connect them into a complete workflow.

MCP Studio is built on a simple premise: the future is not one MCP server per system, but task-specific MCP servers that assemble the data, actions, context, and governance required to accomplish a business outcome. Traditional MCP servers mirror applications. MCP Studio mirrors business processes.

MCP Studio addresses this end to end. Users describe the business outcome they want agents to achieve, provide access to the relevant systems, and MCP Studio handles the rest. Nexla autonomously discovers available data, fields, and permissions across each connected system, selects the minimum set of tools required for the task, assembles supporting context from across sources, and generates a production-ready MCP server. Traditional MCP servers mirror applications. MCP Studio mirrors business processes.

"Enterprises think in outcomes, not applications," said Saket Saurabh, CEO and Co-Founder of Nexla. "With MCP Studio, organizations describe the result they want, and Nexla assembles a governed MCP server with exactly the tools, context, and controls the task requires."

MCP Studio is powered by Nexla's connectivity network spanning more than 600 enterprise systems and over 10,000 available tools and actions. Key capabilities include:



Conversational setup: Describe the business process, provide credentials, and Nexla handles discovery, tool creation, context assembly, and server generation.

Cross-system execution: A single MCP server can span Salesforce, Snowflake, SAP, NetSuite, Workday, Databricks, ServiceNow, and hundreds of other systems.

Governed by default: Every server inherits Nexla's access controls, credential management, audit logging, and data lineage. Open standard: Servers connect to any MCP-compatible application or agent framework, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.



Learn more about MCP Studio:

Why this matters:

Request to join the Early Access Program: nexla/earlyaccess

About Nexla

Nexla is an enterprise-grade AI-powered data platform for agents that unlocks data from any source and transforms it into production-ready data products for AI applications and autonomous agents. With more than 600 pre-built connectors and support for ETL, ELT, streaming, APIs, RAG, and agentic integrations, Nexla helps organizations deliver trusted, governed, AI-ready data at enterprise scale. Trusted by Johnson & Johnson, DoorDash, and American Express, Nexla processes more than 10 trillion records annually and is SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at

Media Contact Jayashree Rajan...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: