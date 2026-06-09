Ambala Airport Set To Become Operational: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B.L. Verma on Tuesday said that before the formation of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, only 74 airports were operational in the country. Today, that number has increased to 164.

He expressed confidence that the newly constructed Domestic Airport (Civil Enclave) in Ambala Cantonment would become the country's 165th operational airport and that flight services would commence from the facility very soon.

Talking to the media after inspecting the newly built Domestic Airport along with state Energy Minister Anil Vij, Verma said that under Vij's leadership, a new chapter of development is being written in Ambala Cantonment.

He congratulated Vij, the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister and all departments, officers, and engineers for their contributions to this significant project.

During the inspection, Vij informed the Union Minister that the Ambala Cantonment airbase is among the oldest and most strategically important in the country.

“Owing to its strategic significance, even the British had chosen Ambala as an airbase during their rule,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the runway is equipped with modern facilities, enabling safe aircraft operations round the clock and in all weather conditions. The domestic airport spans approximately 20 acres and is expected to serve as an important aviation hub for passengers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and surrounding regions.

Vij also informed the Union Minister that Ambala Cantonment is one of North India's major railway junctions, with around 276 trains arriving and departing daily. Millions of passengers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other states travel through the junction.

The commencement of airport operations will significantly strengthen regional connectivity, Vij said, adding that several airline companies have already applied to operate flights. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, there are no technical obstacles to the launch of flight services from the airport.

He added that arrangements for domestic flight parking bays have also been finalised. Only a few minor works remain, which are expected to be completed within the next week. Thereafter, the airport will be fully operational, he added.