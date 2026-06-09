Joel is a researcher, teacher and passionate advocate of Media, Art and Communication at Sheffield Hallam University, and has a leadership role of Associate Dean. His teaching is the subject of Public Relations to Journalism, Media and Marketing students. His research interests include sequential art and visual culture, popular culture and public relations/marketing strategy and campaigns.

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