Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joel Gray

Joel Gray


2026-06-09 10:35:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Dean of Learning, Teaching, and Student Success and Lecturer in Media, Art and Communication, Sheffield Hallam University
Profile Articles

Joel is a researcher, teacher and passionate advocate of Media, Art and Communication at Sheffield Hallam University, and has a leadership role of Associate Dean. His teaching is the subject of Public Relations to Journalism, Media and Marketing students. His research interests include sequential art and visual culture, popular culture and public relations/marketing strategy and campaigns.

Experience
  • –present xx, Sheffield Hallam University

The Conversation

MENAFN09062026000199003603ID1111233703



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search