403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced that all geologic and drilling personnel and equipment, including two drills, have been mobilized to the Contact Lake Gold Project for the onset of the 2026 summer drill program. Trident plans to drill over 20,000 metres in approximately 35 drillholes at the Contact Lake project between June to November. Furthermore, assays are still pending for seven holes from the winter program at the Contact Lake target area as well as eleven holes from the Preview SW deposit located 3km to the southeast. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading down 10 cents at $3.67.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment