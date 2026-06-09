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Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp.


2026-06-09 10:07:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced that all geologic and drilling personnel and equipment, including two drills, have been mobilized to the Contact Lake Gold Project for the onset of the 2026 summer drill program. Trident plans to drill over 20,000 metres in approximately 35 drillholes at the Contact Lake project between June to November. Furthermore, assays are still pending for seven holes from the winter program at the Contact Lake target area as well as eleven holes from the Preview SW deposit located 3km to the southeast. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading down 10 cents at $3.67.

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