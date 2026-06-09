SLC Digital Secures Strategic Investment From C7 To Advance Hardware-Rooted Digital Identity Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a provider of SIM-based identity authentication and fraud prevention, today announced a strategic investment from C7, a 7RIDGE subsidiary that invests in frontier technologies shaping the future of finance. 7RIDGE is a private markets asset manager invested in transformative technology for financial services to power the global economy. The investment will support the expansion of SLC Digital's hardware-rooted identity platform, which uses SIM and eSIM infrastructure to provide cryptographically verified authentication for financial institutions, digital asset platforms, and other high-trust environments.

“As financial infrastructure becomes increasingly digital, identity verification can no longer rely on fragmented or easily compromised authentication methods,” said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital.“This strategic investment from C7 validates our vision for hardware-rooted, deterministic identity infrastructure capable of supporting the next generation of institutional financial systems.”

SLC Digital's platform combines SIM/eSIM-based identity architecture, biometrics, cryptographic security, and secure hardware technologies to deliver deterministic, hardware-rooted authentication designed to reduce account takeover and AI-driven impersonation fraud across institutional financial environments.

“Secure identity is becoming the foundational infrastructure for digital finance,” said Veena Dandapani, COO of SLC Digital.“As blockchain networks, tokenized assets, and institutional interoperability continue to evolve, financial institutions will require stronger identity frameworks capable of preventing AI-driven fraud and establishing trusted digital participation at scale.”

The investment reflects growing institutional interest in technologies supporting secure participation, privacy, trusted transaction execution, and infrastructure-level identity assurance within blockchain-enabled financial markets, including ecosystems built on the Canton Network.

“C7 invests in frontier technologies that strengthen and modernize the global financial system,” said Sophia Grami, C7 Managing Director.“SLC Digital is developing infrastructure that addresses critical challenges around identity, trust, and authentication at a time when AI-driven impersonation and digital fraud are accelerating at an unprecedented rate.”

The announcement follows continued momentum for SLC Digital, including recent grant of a patent related to multi-modal biometric authentication technologies, expanded collaboration efforts across the mobile identity and financial technology ecosystem, and continued engagement with organizations including GSMA, IDEMIA, Monogoto, and other leaders focused on advancing secure digital trust infrastructure.

About SLC Digital

SLC Digital is an identity authentication company that helps organizations prevent account takeover and high-risk digital fraud through the most secure communication channel available for digital authentication. Identity is verified through the SIM/eSIM and mobile network, establishing hardware-based, cryptographic proof that the real, authorized device is present and trusted-ensuring that only legitimate users can perform sensitive actions. The company works with global partners including GSMA, IDEMIA and Monogoto to deliver secure, network-native digital trust at scale, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports startups advancing AI-driven technologies. For more information, visit: .

About C7

C7 is a 7RIDGE subsidiary that develops, deploys, and invests in frontier technologies shaping the future of finance. Its current focus is the Canton ecosystem. For more information, visit: .

About 7RIDGE

7RIDGE is a private markets asset manager invested in transformative technology for financial services to power the global economy. For more information, visit: .

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