Moneysimpler Launches Cross-Market AI Robot For Stock And Cryptocurrency Quant Trading

Covering the stock, forex, cryptocurrency, and index markets, providing automated quantitative trading and strategy management services.

New York, June 9, 2026 – MoneySimpler announced the launch of its cross-market AI trading bot, providing automated quantitative trading and strategy management services for the equity, forex, cryptocurrency, and index markets. The platform integrates AI analytics, quantitative strategies, and automated execution capabilities, supporting multi-market strategy deployment and real-time monitoring.

MoneySimpler AI trading bot aims to help users manage cross-market trading strategies more efficiently, providing a unified platform for market analysis, strategy execution, and trade management, thus comprehensively upgrading the automated trading experience.

A MoneySimpler spokesperson stated,“Our goal is to make quantitative trading simpler and more efficient, and to help users manage cross-market trading strategies more conveniently.”



Features end-to-end intelligent trading, handling monitoring, analysis, execution, and management, reducing manual intervention.

Offers a free trial, allowing users to easily start AI-automated trading.

Simplified system configuration process, low learning curve, and easy for users to quickly get started.

Managed operation model, relying on the AI ​​system, eliminating the need for users to build their own trading strategies. Compatible with diverse trading instruments, covering stock, forex, index, and cryptocurrency markets.

MoneySimpler simplifies automated investing into three steps, requiring no programming skills or complex setup.

Step 1: Register an Account: Go to the MoneySimpler website to complete registration. New users can receive a $10 bonus and a $50 trial credit.

Step 2: Choose a Trading Plan: After logging in, select an AI quantitative plan. The system uses data and intelligent models to filter trading opportunities.

Step 3: Activate the Trading Robot: Once the plan is activated, the robot automatically monitors market conditions and executes trades, achieving automated investment.

MoneySimpler's Differentiated Advantages in Fully Managed Trading

Most automated trading tools on the market require users to manually set parameters, research strategies, and continuously monitor the market, resulting in a high barrier to entry and making them unsuitable for ordinary investors.

MoneySimpler offers a fully managed trading model covering diverse categories such as stocks, forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The platform relies on its self-developed quantitative models and a professional team to take full responsibility for the core trading process, eliminating the need for users to develop strategies or delve into complex market knowledge.

This model has an extremely low barrier to entry, supporting one-click start, automatic operation, and 24/7 monitoring, significantly reducing manual intervention and precisely catering to the lightweight trading needs of ordinary investors.

Traditional trading in assets such as stocks, forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies requires investors to independently analyze market conditions, formulate strategies, and manage risks. This process is cumbersome and difficult for beginners to learn.

MoneySimpler AI trading robot integrates a complete professional trading process, making it simple and convenient to use. Users can start automated investing simply by registering, selecting a plan, and launching the system.

This product is suitable for a variety of investors:



Beginners who intend to enter the market but lack practical experience

Users who want to improve their investment efficiency with intelligent tools

Ordinary investors who don't have time to monitor the market for extended periods

People who lack programming skills and are unwilling to set up complex strategies

Enthusiasts who want to experience AI-driven quantitative trading Users who want to try automated investment models

The platform breaks down professional barriers, making intelligent automated trading accessible to more ordinary investors.

MoneySimpler's core vision is to make intelligent investment accessible to all, breaking down the professional barriers of traditional financial trading. The platform will continuously iterate its AI quantitative trading technology, improving automated trading services across all categories of stocks, forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies, making efficient, worry-free, and intelligent automated investment accessible to every ordinary investor worldwide.

Risk Warning

Financial markets are volatile, and investment involves inherent uncertainties. The platform tools are designed to optimize the trading experience. Please invest within your means and participate rationally.

MoneySimpler is an AI-powered automated trading platform that leverages intelligent algorithms, quantitative models, and fully managed services to cover markets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. The platform lowers the barrier to entry for trading, allowing even beginners to utilize AI tools for automated investment.

Official Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

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Name: Elsie Jones

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Job Title: Marketing Manager



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