MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lodestar Metals Provides Corporate Update

June 09, 2026 7:35 AM EDT | Source: Lodestar Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) (FSE: PR90) ( "Lodestar" or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market, and that it has completed its maiden drill program at the Gold Run Project, with assay results currently being analyzed.

Drill Program Update

Lodestar has now successfully completed its maiden drill program at Gold Run, comprising 18 RC holes for a total of 2,820 metres. The program tested four key prospects identified through favourable IP geophysics and surface geochemistry anomalies, supported by significant historical drilling along strike. Assay results will be released once received and reviewed, with findings expected to inform follow-up drilling and broader exploration planning at the Project.

Qualified Person

Leo Horn, a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a director to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Horn is not independent as he is a director of the Company.

OTCQB Market Approval

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received approval for its common shares to commence trading on the OTCQB Market effective Monday, June 8, 2026. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will broaden Lodestar's exposure to U.S. investors, improve access to the Company's shares, and support its ongoing capital markets initiatives.

Board Update

The Company announces that Randene Seeman will be stepping off the board of directors. Lodestar thanks Ms. Seeman for her contributions to the Company and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit .

Contact

Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin

President, CEO

(416) 272-1241

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Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

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Source: Lodestar Metals Corp.