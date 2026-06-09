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AI To Transform Payment Habits Within 5 Years - Kapital Bank Executive

AI To Transform Payment Habits Within 5 Years - Kapital Bank Executive


2026-06-09 05:07:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Payment habits are expected to undergo major changes over the next five years as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into financial services, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit in Baku, Zakir Khanmammadov, head of the Payment Systems Office at Kapital Bank, said the bank is making significant investments in AI, with many of its processes already supported by the technology.

“Customer payment behavior is already changing, and that trend will continue,” Khanmammadov said.“In five years, I believe people will no longer know their card numbers or other payment details by heart.”

He said the growing adoption of tokenized and QR-code payments has already reduced consumers' reliance on physical bank cards.

According to Khanmammadov, future payment systems will become increasingly seamless, operating largely in the background without requiring direct user interaction.

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Trend News Agency

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