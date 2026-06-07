Kherson District Loses Power After Russian Strikes On Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Since early this morning, Russian troops have been attacking critical infrastructure in Kherson. As a result of the enemy strikes, there is no electricity in the Dniprovsky district of the city,” the post reads.

Russian attacks onregion leave seven civilians injured

Prokudin added that information regarding the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

As reported, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure, gas stations, and postal vehicles in the Sumy region, and power outages have been repor ted.