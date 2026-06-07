Kherson District Loses Power After Russian Strikes On Critical Infrastructure
“Since early this morning, Russian troops have been attacking critical infrastructure in Kherson. As a result of the enemy strikes, there is no electricity in the Dniprovsky district of the city,” the post reads.Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave seven civilians injured
Prokudin added that information regarding the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.
As reported, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure, gas stations, and postal vehicles in the Sumy region, and power outages have been repor ted.
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