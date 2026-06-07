Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kherson District Loses Power After Russian Strikes On Critical Infrastructure

Kherson District Loses Power After Russian Strikes On Critical Infrastructure


2026-06-07 06:11:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Since early this morning, Russian troops have been attacking critical infrastructure in Kherson. As a result of the enemy strikes, there is no electricity in the Dniprovsky district of the city,” the post reads.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave seven civilians injured

Prokudin added that information regarding the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

As reported, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure, gas stations, and postal vehicles in the Sumy region, and power outages have been repor ted.

MENAFN07062026000193011044ID1111221755



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search