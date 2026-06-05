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Geneva Authorities And Activists Agree On 'No G7' Demo Route

Geneva Authorities And Activists Agree On 'No G7' Demo Route


2026-06-05 02:12:28
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Geneva authorities and protest organisers have agreed on the route for a demonstration against the upcoming G7 summit. The march in Geneva on June 14 will be rerouted away from the Mont Blanc Bridge in the city centre. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva authorities and activists agree on 'No G7' demo route This content was published on June 5, 2026 - 14:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Genf und G7-Gegner erzielen Kompromiss bei Demonstrationsroute Original Read more: Genf und G7-Gegner erzielen Kompromiss bei Demonstrations

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The demonstration collective and Geneva minister Carole-Anne Kast agreed on Thursday evening to adapt the route with a diversion away from the lake to the Rue des Alpes, Françoise Nyffeler from the No-G7 coalition told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

The minister had responded to the organisers' demands and had accepted changes to the route on the right bank of the Rhone presented by the Geneva government last week.

More More Foreign Affairs 'No G7' coalition loses court battles in Geneva

This content was published on Jun 3, 2026 Judges rejected claims that the Geneva cantonal government had denied justice to the 'No G7' coalition.

Read more: 'No G7' coalition loses court battles in G

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