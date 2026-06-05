Geneva Authorities And Activists Agree On 'No G7' Demo Route

The demonstration collective and Geneva minister Carole-Anne Kast agreed on Thursday evening to adapt the route with a diversion away from the lake to the Rue des Alpes, Françoise Nyffeler from the No-G7 coalition told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

The minister had responded to the organisers' demands and had accepted changes to the route on the right bank of the Rhone presented by the Geneva government last week.

This content was published on Jun 3, 2026 Judges rejected claims that the Geneva cantonal government had denied justice to the 'No G7' coalition.