Trump Talking Points: Hegseth Changes D-Day Subject To Migrants

MENAFN - Asia Times) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth came under fire from critics around the world this weekend after he turned his speech at a Saturday event marking the D-Day anniversary into a“racist rant” against migrants.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in France, which was occupied by Nazi Germany's troops. Thousands were killed, but it is now widely seen as the beginning of the end of World War II. More than eight decades later, Hegseth traveled to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer for the second straight year.

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies,” President Donald Trump's Pentagon chief said at the cemetery.“Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece, and Bulgaria – boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”

Critics quickly decried Hegseth's comments as“straight-up white nationalist talk,”“utterly disgusting,”“despicable” and“a disgrace to the memory of the men and women who gave their lives to win World War II.”

US Army veteran and progressive advocate Mike Lavigne denounced Hegseth as“a disgrace to his office and to the nation.”

Sharing a report about Hegseth's remarks on social media, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) wrote,“Apparently our nitwit secretary of war(drobe) thinks a D-Day commemoration is an appropriate time to push his far-right ideology in Europe.”