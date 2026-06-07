NDMC V-C Kuljeet Singh Chahal Leads Tree Plantation Drive In North West Moti Bagh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday participated in a tree plantation programme organised under the #EkPedMaaKeNaam by the Central Government RWA, North West Moti Bagh, at the Community Centre.

The programme was attended by local residents and representatives of Residents' Welfare Associations, including M.S. Haque, Secretary, and Ratheesh M.K., member of RWA Type-II & Type-III, as well as R.N. Prasad, President, Madhulika, Secretary, and Saurav Agarwal, Member of RWA Type-IV, North West Moti Bagh. NDMC officers and staff also participated enthusiastically in the event.

Participants planted saplings in the name of their mothers, conveying a powerful message of environmental conservation, gratitude, and social responsibility.

Prior to the plantation drive, Chahal interacted with local residents and RWA representatives and listened to their concerns regarding civic amenities and developmental issues. Matters such as tree pruning, installation and maintenance of electric poles, provision of air-conditioning facilities in the community centre, maintenance of parks, demand for a badminton court, and augmentation of sanitation staff were raised during the interaction.

Taking immediate cognisance of these issues, Chahal directed the concerned NDMC departments to take necessary action and ensure that the problems are addressed, as far as possible, within one month.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chahal said,“#EkPedMaaKeNaam is not merely a tree plantation programme; it is a mass movement for environmental awareness. By planting a tree in the name of our mothers, we not only pay tribute to them but also lay the foundation for a healthier and greener future for generations to come.”

He said that NDMC is organising tree plantation programmes every Sunday throughout the year at various locations across the Council area.

He added that the Horticulture, Health, Civil Engineering, Roads, Water Supply, Drainage, and Electrical Departments are working in coordination to ensure proper care and protection of the planted saplings.

Chahal appealed to citizens to take personal responsibility for nurturing the saplings and to further strengthen this environmental movement through active public participation.

On the occasion, Chahal also urged residents and RWAs to place earthen water bowls (parindes) for birds at suitable locations during the summer season. He said that citizens should make special efforts to provide water and a safe environment for birds and other living beings affected by the intense heat.