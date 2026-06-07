'No Warning': Three Air India Aircraft At Delhi's IGI Airport Hit By Ground Equipment Due To Sudden Strong Wind
All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision, the operator was quoted by PTI as saying.Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot What exactly happened?
They reportedly claimed that ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2.
The private operator also told PTI that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.
Air India declined to comment on the incident.Also Read | Air India to cut 22% domestic flights amid high fuel prices: Report
An airline source, however, told PTI that along with three of Air Indi planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.
He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.
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