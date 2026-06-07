Webook Introduces Trufan, The Latest In Fan Protection Technology

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Putting Real Fans in Real Seats, Setting a New Standard for Fair Access in Global Ticketing

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June, 2026 - Fans worldwide have long faced challenges securing tickets for high-demand events due to bots, scalping, and unfair access mechanisms. While the issue has been widely recognized and demanded resolution, effective solutions remained a few steps behind due to evolving maneuvers by scalpers.

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and machine learning systems, webook has significantly reduced fraudulent activity, so far achieving up to 80% clean transactions during major ticket releases. It also introduced tightly controlled in-platform resale with capped pricing to limit exploitation and improve accessibility for real fans.

Building on these efforts, webook today announced TruFan, pioneering a new technology framework designed to further redefine access to live events by placing identity, fan score, trust, and transparency at the core of ticketing.

“Ticketing didn't just need optimization, it needed a reset, and finally now, technology has caught up to protect fans against scalpers.” said Nadeem Bakhsh, Chief Executive Officer of webook.“We've spent years reducing fraud and controlling resale, but fairness is not only about blocking bad actors, it's about rewarding genuine fans. TruFan is built on that principle.”

TruFan leverages algorithmic intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to evaluate fan engagement across the platform, including attendance patterns, participation, and community interaction. By identifying genuine fans and prioritizing them during high-demand releases, the system ensures that access reflects authenticity rather than automation, and does not only cater for the fans that exist on webook, but extends to the clubs and entities' VIP fan circles that exist outside of the ticketing environment.

The framework introduces a new model centered on putting“real fans in real seats,” while also redefining the relationship between fans and the experiences they follow. Through TruFan, fans move beyond transactional interactions into a system that recognizes ongoing engagement, gradually unlocking enhanced access and exclusive benefits towards what they fan about and across the platform.

For event organizers, TruFan provides greater control over ticket distribution, enabling them to prioritize genuine fans, protect event integrity, and strengthen long-term relationships with their communities. By combining AI-driven detection with engagement-based prioritization, webook positions TruFan as a pioneering solution to an industry-wide challenge.

TruFan will be rolled out in phases throughout 2026, with continued expansion across event categories and international markets, after successful pilots in Q1 and Q2.

The launch marks a broader shift in how webook approaches ticketing, moving from transactional access toward a more transparent, trusted, and fan-first infrastructure for live experiences.

About webook:

webook is a global technology platform for live experiences, built to operate at the scale and intensity of the world's most in-demand events. More than a ticketing provider, it brings together event discovery, ticketing, fan engagement, and integrated travel services, including flights, hotels, restaurants, and local experiences, into a single, end-to-end ecosystem. Its infrastructure is engineered for high-demand environments, with the ability to manage over 2 million users in a single queue and deliver high-volume ticket releases, exceeding 65,000 tickets per event, with speed, reliability, and control. Advanced capabilities, including proprietary queuing systems, AI-driven anti-bot and anti-fraud technology, and identity-linked ticketing, ensure fair and secure access at scale. Since launch, webook has reached over 17 million users across 180+ countries and processed more than 40 million ticket bookings, while maintaining a 4.6+ app rating across iOS and Android. With a rapidly expanding international footprint, including Europe, webook is building the infrastructure powering how fans discover, access, and experience live events globally.