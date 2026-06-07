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Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Russia’s Far East, Triggering Highest Aviation Warning
(MENAFN) The Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East experienced a significant volcanic eruption on Saturday as the Shiveluch volcano sent a massive ash plume approximately 10 kilometers into the atmosphere, prompting the highest-level aviation alert for the surrounding region, according to reports.
The ash cloud stretched roughly 50 kilometers eastward from the volcano, drifting toward the Bering Sea, based on observations from the Volcanology and Seismology Institute of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Officials warned that volcanic activity could intensify further, noting the possibility of a stronger eruption capable of propelling ash as high as 12 kilometers into the sky at any time, according to reports.
Video footage released by researchers showed a dense column of ash and smoke rising dramatically above the volcanic site during the eruption.
This marks the second significant eruption of Shiveluch within a week, following an earlier event on Thursday that produced an ash column reaching about 8 kilometers above sea level.
Shiveluch, one of the most active volcanoes in the region, is located roughly 450 kilometers from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and about 50 kilometers from the settlement of Klyuchi.
Authorities noted that the volcano had previously triggered red-level aviation warnings in 2024 during another major eruption, and it has remained highly active in recent years, including another notable event in early 2026, according to reports.
The ash cloud stretched roughly 50 kilometers eastward from the volcano, drifting toward the Bering Sea, based on observations from the Volcanology and Seismology Institute of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Officials warned that volcanic activity could intensify further, noting the possibility of a stronger eruption capable of propelling ash as high as 12 kilometers into the sky at any time, according to reports.
Video footage released by researchers showed a dense column of ash and smoke rising dramatically above the volcanic site during the eruption.
This marks the second significant eruption of Shiveluch within a week, following an earlier event on Thursday that produced an ash column reaching about 8 kilometers above sea level.
Shiveluch, one of the most active volcanoes in the region, is located roughly 450 kilometers from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and about 50 kilometers from the settlement of Klyuchi.
Authorities noted that the volcano had previously triggered red-level aviation warnings in 2024 during another major eruption, and it has remained highly active in recent years, including another notable event in early 2026, according to reports.
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