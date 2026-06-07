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Russian Teen Mirra Andreeva Wins French Open in Breakthrough Grand Slam Victory
(MENAFN) Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva captured her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Poland’s Maja Chwalińska in straight sets in the women’s final at French Open in Paris.
Competing on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Andreeva secured a 6–3, 6–2 win to claim the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup along with prize money of €2.8 million ($3.23 million), according to reports.
At 19 years old, she became the youngest women’s champion at Roland-Garros since Monica Seles in 1992, and the first Russian woman to win the tournament since Maria Sharapova’s victory in 2014.
Following match point, Andreeva dropped to her knees in tears before embracing her opponent and acknowledging the moment during the trophy ceremony. She described the win as deeply emotional, saying: “It’s very special for me. I’ve been watching Roland-Garros on TV since I was very young,” and added: “It’s been a big dream of mine and I can’t believe I’m holding this trophy right now.”
Due to restrictions placed on Russian and Belarusian athletes following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, she competed without national symbols or a flag designation, according to reports.
Competing on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Andreeva secured a 6–3, 6–2 win to claim the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup along with prize money of €2.8 million ($3.23 million), according to reports.
At 19 years old, she became the youngest women’s champion at Roland-Garros since Monica Seles in 1992, and the first Russian woman to win the tournament since Maria Sharapova’s victory in 2014.
Following match point, Andreeva dropped to her knees in tears before embracing her opponent and acknowledging the moment during the trophy ceremony. She described the win as deeply emotional, saying: “It’s very special for me. I’ve been watching Roland-Garros on TV since I was very young,” and added: “It’s been a big dream of mine and I can’t believe I’m holding this trophy right now.”
Due to restrictions placed on Russian and Belarusian athletes following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, she competed without national symbols or a flag designation, according to reports.
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