Oil Prices Fall On Mounting Hopes For De-Escalation In US-Iran Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Oil prices fell on Friday as traders gained confidence that renewed conflict between the US and Iran was growing less likely.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.09, and US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) finished at $90.54. For the week, Brent rose 1.1%, while WTI gained 3.6%.

The contracts rose earlier in the week after fighting flared in the Middle East as US-Iran war peace talks dragged on while traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil passes, remained limited. Any optimism remains heavily clouded by a tangled web of headlines and counter-headlines, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Iranian oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in six years mainly due to the US naval blockade, according to shipping data, although weak demand in China has depressed prices for the oil.

Asia spot LNG rose last week on stronger demand from China and India, and amid supply disruption risks linked to industrial action in Australia and reduced output from maintenance activity elsewhere.

The average LNG price for July delivery into northeast Asia was $18.80 per million British thermal units, up from $18.20 per mmBtu the week before.

Price strength is supported by restocking in China, where inventories remain below seasonal averages, and rising summer cooling demand in India. However, ample inventories in Japan and strong nuclear and coal generation in South Korea are expected to limit further demand growth.

In Europe, the Dutch TTF gas price settled at $16.48 per mmBtu, posting a weekly gain of 1.8%. Stronger demand from Asia has continued to be a key factor driving LNG cargoes away from Europe.