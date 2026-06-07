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Iran Accuses US of Breaching Ceasefire After Coastal Strikes
(MENAFN) Iran on Saturday strongly criticized US military strikes targeting radar and coastal monitoring facilities in the southern Sirik area and on Qeshm Island, describing the attacks as a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on April 8 and an infringement on the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the sites struck before dawn were tasked with safeguarding Iran’s borders and helping ensure the security of international maritime routes.
The ministry argued that the operation was part of a broader pattern of hostile US actions toward Iran and claimed it reflected a disregard for international legal norms and the principles outlined in the UN Charter.
According to the statement, Iranian armed forces responded to the attacks under the country’s right to self-defense and successfully prevented the operation from achieving its intended objectives.
The ministry further asserted that repeated violations of the ceasefire demonstrate a lack of commitment by Washington to easing tensions and promoting regional stability. It warned that the United States would be held responsible for the consequences of its actions and any escalation that may follow.
Reiterating Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the statement said the country would employ all available measures necessary to protect its sovereignty, national security, and strategic interests.
Iran also called on neighboring states to uphold principles of good-neighborly relations and avoid allowing their territories, infrastructure, or facilities to be used for planning or launching actions against the country.
In addition, the ministry urged the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council, and other international organizations to address what it described as ongoing ceasefire breaches and unlawful US actions, while taking steps to prevent further risks to regional and global peace and security.
Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command announced that it had carried out strikes against coastal surveillance radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island following attacks that targeted the Strait of Hormuz and several Gulf nations.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the sites struck before dawn were tasked with safeguarding Iran’s borders and helping ensure the security of international maritime routes.
The ministry argued that the operation was part of a broader pattern of hostile US actions toward Iran and claimed it reflected a disregard for international legal norms and the principles outlined in the UN Charter.
According to the statement, Iranian armed forces responded to the attacks under the country’s right to self-defense and successfully prevented the operation from achieving its intended objectives.
The ministry further asserted that repeated violations of the ceasefire demonstrate a lack of commitment by Washington to easing tensions and promoting regional stability. It warned that the United States would be held responsible for the consequences of its actions and any escalation that may follow.
Reiterating Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the statement said the country would employ all available measures necessary to protect its sovereignty, national security, and strategic interests.
Iran also called on neighboring states to uphold principles of good-neighborly relations and avoid allowing their territories, infrastructure, or facilities to be used for planning or launching actions against the country.
In addition, the ministry urged the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council, and other international organizations to address what it described as ongoing ceasefire breaches and unlawful US actions, while taking steps to prevent further risks to regional and global peace and security.
Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command announced that it had carried out strikes against coastal surveillance radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island following attacks that targeted the Strait of Hormuz and several Gulf nations.
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