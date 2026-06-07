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Iran Team Heads to Mexico as Visa Delays Persist Before World Cup
(MENAFN) Iran’s national football squad left Türkiye on Saturday for its World Cup training base in Mexico after concluding a 15-day preparation camp in Antalya, while visa complications affecting several members of the delegation remain unresolved, according to reports.
The team departed from Türkiye and is expected to reach Tijuana, a city on Mexico’s border with the United States, following a journey lasting roughly 20 hours.
According to reports, 15 members of Iran’s administrative and management staff have yet to receive visas for entry into the United States. Nevertheless, all delegation members who secured Mexican visas traveled with the team as planned.
Efforts to obtain the remaining visas are ongoing, with both the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA reportedly involved in addressing the issue. Officials are expected to continue pursuing the matter after the delegation arrives in Mexico.
Reports also indicated that all players and members of the coaching staff have already been granted US visas and currently face no obstacles regarding travel to the United States.
The unresolved visa situation has become a significant issue for Iran in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although the team will be based in Tijuana during the tournament, each of its Group G fixtures is scheduled to take place in the United States.
Iran has been training in Antalya since May 19 as part of its final preparations for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Earlier reports indicated that several technical and administrative officials connected to the national team were still awaiting US entry permits, despite players having already received authorization to travel ahead of Iran’s opening match in Los Angeles.
The team departed from Türkiye and is expected to reach Tijuana, a city on Mexico’s border with the United States, following a journey lasting roughly 20 hours.
According to reports, 15 members of Iran’s administrative and management staff have yet to receive visas for entry into the United States. Nevertheless, all delegation members who secured Mexican visas traveled with the team as planned.
Efforts to obtain the remaining visas are ongoing, with both the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA reportedly involved in addressing the issue. Officials are expected to continue pursuing the matter after the delegation arrives in Mexico.
Reports also indicated that all players and members of the coaching staff have already been granted US visas and currently face no obstacles regarding travel to the United States.
The unresolved visa situation has become a significant issue for Iran in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although the team will be based in Tijuana during the tournament, each of its Group G fixtures is scheduled to take place in the United States.
Iran has been training in Antalya since May 19 as part of its final preparations for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Earlier reports indicated that several technical and administrative officials connected to the national team were still awaiting US entry permits, despite players having already received authorization to travel ahead of Iran’s opening match in Los Angeles.
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