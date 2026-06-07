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Iraqi Striker Delayed for Hours During US Entry Process

Iraqi Striker Delayed for Hours During US Entry Process


2026-06-07 08:31:04
(MENAFN) Iraq national team forward Aymen Hussein was reportedly subjected to extended questioning and security checks upon arriving in Chicago ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports published Saturday.

The incident occurred when Iraq’s national squad landed at the city's airport as part of its preparations for the tournament.

While the remainder of the delegation was permitted to proceed without delay, Hussein was reportedly held back for further screening and verification procedures conducted by authorities.

Officials accompanying the Iraqi team reportedly communicated with airport personnel in an effort to resolve the situation. However, the delegation eventually departed for its accommodation without its star striker.

According to reports, Hussein was released after approximately seven hours of questioning and administrative processing and later reunited with the national team.

Iraq is scheduled to play Venezuela in its final warm-up match on June 9 before launching its World Cup campaign at the 2026 tournament.

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