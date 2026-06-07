When Rani Mukerji Revealed What She Wanted To Be When She Grew Up

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Rani Mukerji, one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, once revealed what she wanted to become as a kid when she grew up.

Speaking to host Simi Garewal during her appearance on an episode of "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal", Rani shared that she really wanted to become someone big as a kid, because she wished to make her parents really happy.

When Simi asked Rani, "What did you want to be when you grew up?", the 'Maardani' actress shared, "I always wanted to become somebody big. I had this thing in me that I wanted to make my parents really happy. I wanted to give them the best in the world. And like if I would go to a shop, I would want to buy everything and not have a problem buying anything that I want."

Rani shared that as a kid, she would never ask her mother for something if she felt her mother would not be able to buy it for her.

"I would never want to hurt her by asking for something which I knew she wouldn't give me. So I used to tell myself that when I grew up, I wanted to do something in life so that I keep my parents happy, give them the best."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress added that she had been quite mature since her childhood.

Up next, Rani will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's highly discussed drama "King".

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand and jointly backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, "King" will mark the primary on screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The core cast of the drama further includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.