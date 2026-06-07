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Ukraine Claims Russia Attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Waste Storage Site
(MENAFN) Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom has accused Russia of launching a drone attack on a spent nuclear fuel storage facility near the decommissioned Chornobyl power plant, the agency announced Sunday.
According to Energoatom, the strike occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Saturday), partially destroying the facility's container-receiving building. The agency stressed that no spent nuclear fuel was housed in the damaged structure at the time of the attack.
A fire ignited by the strike, spanning roughly 40 square meters, was swiftly brought under control and fully extinguished. No personnel casualties were recorded.
As of Sunday morning, radiation readings across the facility remain within normal parameters, authorities confirmed.
Moscow has yet to issue any response to the allegations. The targeted facility sits approximately 15 kilometres from the Chornobyl plant — the site of the most catastrophic nuclear disaster in recorded history.
According to Energoatom, the strike occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Saturday), partially destroying the facility's container-receiving building. The agency stressed that no spent nuclear fuel was housed in the damaged structure at the time of the attack.
A fire ignited by the strike, spanning roughly 40 square meters, was swiftly brought under control and fully extinguished. No personnel casualties were recorded.
As of Sunday morning, radiation readings across the facility remain within normal parameters, authorities confirmed.
Moscow has yet to issue any response to the allegations. The targeted facility sits approximately 15 kilometres from the Chornobyl plant — the site of the most catastrophic nuclear disaster in recorded history.
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