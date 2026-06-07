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Shots Ring Out Near Toledo Festival, Multiple Shot
(MENAFN) Multiple individuals were wounded in a shooting Saturday near a popular community event in Toledo, Ohio, according to a statement from authorities.
Officers from the Toledo Police Department were dispatched to the vicinity of the Old West End Festival following reports of a gunshot victim at approximately 5:37 p.m., arriving to find several people had been struck by gunfire. All wounded individuals were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.
Authorities confirmed the investigation remains active, with the shooter — or shooters — still unaccounted for. The Toledo Police Department is urging residents and visitors to steer clear of the surrounding area as the manhunt continues.
The Old West End Festival, a two-day community gathering, draws crowds each year with its lineup of live musical performances, open-air food markets, neighbourhood house tours, and retail vendors.
No further details regarding the number of victims or the severity of injuries have been officially released at this time.
Officers from the Toledo Police Department were dispatched to the vicinity of the Old West End Festival following reports of a gunshot victim at approximately 5:37 p.m., arriving to find several people had been struck by gunfire. All wounded individuals were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.
Authorities confirmed the investigation remains active, with the shooter — or shooters — still unaccounted for. The Toledo Police Department is urging residents and visitors to steer clear of the surrounding area as the manhunt continues.
The Old West End Festival, a two-day community gathering, draws crowds each year with its lineup of live musical performances, open-air food markets, neighbourhood house tours, and retail vendors.
No further details regarding the number of victims or the severity of injuries have been officially released at this time.
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