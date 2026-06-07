403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Drone Strike Hits Market in Sudan’s North Kordofan
(MENAFN) At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday after a drone strike targeted a market in Sudan’s North Kordofan State, according to a local rights organization.
The Emergency Lawyers group reported that the strike hit a marketplace in the Abu Zaeima area of Hamrat Al Sheikh locality during the morning hours.
A preliminary assessment indicated that 11 people lost their lives and many others sustained injuries in the attack.
The organization said the incident occurred less than a day after similar drone strikes targeted nearby villages and a civilian vehicle in the same region.
Condemning the attacks, the group stated that repeated strikes on civilians, residential areas, and transport routes demonstrate a disregard for human life and violate core principles of international humanitarian law.
It also warned against normalizing civilian casualties and called for an immediate halt to such attacks, alongside accountability for those responsible.
The group did not attribute responsibility for the strike. However, the region has been the scene of intensified clashes in recent weeks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as both sides contest control of territory.
Earlier reports from the same organization indicated that four civilians were killed and six others injured in drone attacks on two villages in North Kordofan on Friday.
The United Nations had previously warned in May about a surge in drone activity in the Kordofan region, estimating that hundreds of civilians had been killed in such strikes between January and April 2026.
North, South, and West Kordofan have remained active conflict zones amid ongoing fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the RSF since October 2025.
The Emergency Lawyers group reported that the strike hit a marketplace in the Abu Zaeima area of Hamrat Al Sheikh locality during the morning hours.
A preliminary assessment indicated that 11 people lost their lives and many others sustained injuries in the attack.
The organization said the incident occurred less than a day after similar drone strikes targeted nearby villages and a civilian vehicle in the same region.
Condemning the attacks, the group stated that repeated strikes on civilians, residential areas, and transport routes demonstrate a disregard for human life and violate core principles of international humanitarian law.
It also warned against normalizing civilian casualties and called for an immediate halt to such attacks, alongside accountability for those responsible.
The group did not attribute responsibility for the strike. However, the region has been the scene of intensified clashes in recent weeks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as both sides contest control of territory.
Earlier reports from the same organization indicated that four civilians were killed and six others injured in drone attacks on two villages in North Kordofan on Friday.
The United Nations had previously warned in May about a surge in drone activity in the Kordofan region, estimating that hundreds of civilians had been killed in such strikes between January and April 2026.
North, South, and West Kordofan have remained active conflict zones amid ongoing fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the RSF since October 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment