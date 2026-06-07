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Pakistan Delivers Diplomatic Message to Iran Amid Regional Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Interior Minister has said he is carrying a special message from his country’s political and military leadership to Iran’s top leadership during an official visit to Tehran, as regional diplomacy involving Tehran and Washington continues to evolve.
According to Iran’s official media, the minister made the remarks following talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, stating that his trip included the delivery of a message from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, intended for Iran’s leadership.
“I think this is an important message,” he said, expressing hope that ongoing regional tensions could be addressed through diplomatic channels.
The visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic engagement in the region, with Pakistan positioning itself as a facilitator in communication efforts between Iran and the United States.
Iranian officials welcomed Pakistan’s involvement, acknowledging its role in supporting efforts to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a range of bilateral issues, including border security coordination, counterterrorism cooperation, and joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, alongside broader economic relations.
Officials from both countries reportedly agreed to work toward significantly expanding trade volume, with a target increase from approximately $3 billion to $10 billion annually.
Both governments described bilateral relations as close and cooperative, emphasizing shared interests in regional stability and economic development.
The Pakistani minister is also expected to meet additional senior Iranian officials during his visit, including Iran’s foreign minister, as part of broader discussions on regional developments and diplomatic initiatives.
According to Iran’s official media, the minister made the remarks following talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, stating that his trip included the delivery of a message from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, intended for Iran’s leadership.
“I think this is an important message,” he said, expressing hope that ongoing regional tensions could be addressed through diplomatic channels.
The visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic engagement in the region, with Pakistan positioning itself as a facilitator in communication efforts between Iran and the United States.
Iranian officials welcomed Pakistan’s involvement, acknowledging its role in supporting efforts to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a range of bilateral issues, including border security coordination, counterterrorism cooperation, and joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, alongside broader economic relations.
Officials from both countries reportedly agreed to work toward significantly expanding trade volume, with a target increase from approximately $3 billion to $10 billion annually.
Both governments described bilateral relations as close and cooperative, emphasizing shared interests in regional stability and economic development.
The Pakistani minister is also expected to meet additional senior Iranian officials during his visit, including Iran’s foreign minister, as part of broader discussions on regional developments and diplomatic initiatives.
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