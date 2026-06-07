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N. Korea Reaffirms Nuclear Position Ahead of Xi Jinping Visit
(MENAFN) North Korea has reiterated its stance that its nuclear weapons status is permanent and not open to negotiation, issuing a strong statement ahead of an upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to state media reports cited by Yonhap News.
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the country’s position as a nuclear-armed state is “absolutely irreversible” and described its nuclear program as “nonnegotiable,” rejecting ongoing international calls for denuclearization.
The remarks come shortly before Xi’s scheduled two-day visit to Pyongyang, marking his first trip to North Korea in seven years. The visit follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements involving Xi and the leaders of the United States and Russia in Beijing in recent weeks.
Following the US president’s recent visit to China, the White House said both Washington and Beijing had reaffirmed a shared objective of pursuing North Korea’s denuclearization. However, Chinese authorities have not publicly disclosed details of those discussions, stating instead that Beijing continues to support a “political settlement” to the nuclear issue through its own diplomatic approach.
Xi’s visit, beginning Monday at the invitation of North Korean leadership, is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.
The statements from Pyongyang highlight continued tensions over nuclear policy, even as major powers maintain parallel diplomatic efforts aimed at managing or resolving the issue.
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the country’s position as a nuclear-armed state is “absolutely irreversible” and described its nuclear program as “nonnegotiable,” rejecting ongoing international calls for denuclearization.
The remarks come shortly before Xi’s scheduled two-day visit to Pyongyang, marking his first trip to North Korea in seven years. The visit follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements involving Xi and the leaders of the United States and Russia in Beijing in recent weeks.
Following the US president’s recent visit to China, the White House said both Washington and Beijing had reaffirmed a shared objective of pursuing North Korea’s denuclearization. However, Chinese authorities have not publicly disclosed details of those discussions, stating instead that Beijing continues to support a “political settlement” to the nuclear issue through its own diplomatic approach.
Xi’s visit, beginning Monday at the invitation of North Korean leadership, is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.
The statements from Pyongyang highlight continued tensions over nuclear policy, even as major powers maintain parallel diplomatic efforts aimed at managing or resolving the issue.
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