403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Voting Underway in Gilgit-Baltistan Regional Elections in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Polling has begun in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, where voters are casting ballots to elect a new regional government for a five-year term, according to local election officials and media reports.
Voting started early Sunday morning, with polling stations opening at 8 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) and scheduled to remain open until 5 p.m. (1200 GMT). Voters were seen lining up outside polling stations in the regional capital Gilgit and other districts as the process got underway.
A total of 396 candidates are competing for 24 directly elected seats in the Legislative Assembly.
Of these, 266 are independent candidates, while 130 are affiliated with various national, regional, and religious political parties, according to the regional election commission.
The assembly consists of 33 seats in total, including nine reserved positions for women and technocrats, which are allocated based on proportional representation.
Approximately 963,034 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election.
The contest is expected to be closely fought between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Peoples Party associated with the Bhutto family legacy, and independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Security has been significantly reinforced across the region, with thousands of police officers and paramilitary personnel deployed to maintain order during the vote in the strategically sensitive area bordering China.
Authorities have said that results will be announced after counting is completed following the closure of polling stations.
Voting started early Sunday morning, with polling stations opening at 8 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) and scheduled to remain open until 5 p.m. (1200 GMT). Voters were seen lining up outside polling stations in the regional capital Gilgit and other districts as the process got underway.
A total of 396 candidates are competing for 24 directly elected seats in the Legislative Assembly.
Of these, 266 are independent candidates, while 130 are affiliated with various national, regional, and religious political parties, according to the regional election commission.
The assembly consists of 33 seats in total, including nine reserved positions for women and technocrats, which are allocated based on proportional representation.
Approximately 963,034 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election.
The contest is expected to be closely fought between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Peoples Party associated with the Bhutto family legacy, and independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Security has been significantly reinforced across the region, with thousands of police officers and paramilitary personnel deployed to maintain order during the vote in the strategically sensitive area bordering China.
Authorities have said that results will be announced after counting is completed following the closure of polling stations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment