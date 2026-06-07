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CENTCOM Says U.S. Forces Shot Down Two Iranian Drones Over Hormuz
(MENAFN) American forces intercepted and destroyed two Iranian one-way attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, warning that the unmanned aerial vehicles posed a direct threat to international maritime traffic in one of the world's most strategically critical waterways.
"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated on social media platform X.
The command added that American forces "remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression."
The intercept marks the latest flashpoint in a prolonged and volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran. Regional tensions ignited in late February, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran — setting off a retaliatory spiral that has since destabilized large swaths of the region.
Tehran responded by striking Israel and targeting nations hosting US military installations, while simultaneously moving to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies flows daily.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though broader diplomatic efforts to forge a lasting and comprehensive agreement remain ongoing, with no resolution yet in sight.
"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated on social media platform X.
The command added that American forces "remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression."
The intercept marks the latest flashpoint in a prolonged and volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran. Regional tensions ignited in late February, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran — setting off a retaliatory spiral that has since destabilized large swaths of the region.
Tehran responded by striking Israel and targeting nations hosting US military installations, while simultaneously moving to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies flows daily.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though broader diplomatic efforts to forge a lasting and comprehensive agreement remain ongoing, with no resolution yet in sight.
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