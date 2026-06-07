Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Break Out at Russia's Tyumen Oil Refinery

Fire Break Out at Russia's Tyumen Oil Refinery


2026-06-07 07:23:13
(MENAFN) A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia, rapidly spreading across 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) before being classified as a "high-risk fire," local authorities confirmed.

According to the regional government information center, the blaze originated in one of the purification system units at the facility following a violation of the technological process.

Authorities moved swiftly to quash circulating reports attributing the fire to a drone strike.

"The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true," the center said on the Russian social media platform Max.

The Russian Emergency Situation Ministry confirmed via Telegram that the fire had been contained, with no casualties reported.

MENAFN07062026000045017169ID1111222168



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search