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Fire Break Out at Russia's Tyumen Oil Refinery
(MENAFN) A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia, rapidly spreading across 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) before being classified as a "high-risk fire," local authorities confirmed.
According to the regional government information center, the blaze originated in one of the purification system units at the facility following a violation of the technological process.
Authorities moved swiftly to quash circulating reports attributing the fire to a drone strike.
"The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true," the center said on the Russian social media platform Max.
The Russian Emergency Situation Ministry confirmed via Telegram that the fire had been contained, with no casualties reported.
According to the regional government information center, the blaze originated in one of the purification system units at the facility following a violation of the technological process.
Authorities moved swiftly to quash circulating reports attributing the fire to a drone strike.
"The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true," the center said on the Russian social media platform Max.
The Russian Emergency Situation Ministry confirmed via Telegram that the fire had been contained, with no casualties reported.
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