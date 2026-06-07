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US Reviews Plan to Redirect Iranian Assets Toward Gulf Reconstruction
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department is reportedly examining options to use Iranian-linked assets to help finance reconstruction efforts in Gulf countries affected by damage attributed to Tehran during the ongoing conflict, according to reports citing a source familiar with the views of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The proposal is said to involve exploring legal pathways that would allow Iranian assets to be redirected toward rebuilding infrastructure and covering repair costs in regions impacted by attacks attributed to Iran.
According to the source cited in the report, officials are also seeking detailed assessments from Gulf partners to determine the scale of financial losses linked to Iranian actions since the escalation of hostilities.
The Treasury Department is additionally reviewing whether such assets could be used not only for future reconstruction but also to compensate for damages already incurred by Gulf states during the conflict.
Potential options under consideration reportedly range from frozen Iranian financial holdings held abroad to physical assets such as oil tankers, though no final decisions have been made and the scope of eligible assets remains unclear.
The proposal is said to involve exploring legal pathways that would allow Iranian assets to be redirected toward rebuilding infrastructure and covering repair costs in regions impacted by attacks attributed to Iran.
According to the source cited in the report, officials are also seeking detailed assessments from Gulf partners to determine the scale of financial losses linked to Iranian actions since the escalation of hostilities.
The Treasury Department is additionally reviewing whether such assets could be used not only for future reconstruction but also to compensate for damages already incurred by Gulf states during the conflict.
Potential options under consideration reportedly range from frozen Iranian financial holdings held abroad to physical assets such as oil tankers, though no final decisions have been made and the scope of eligible assets remains unclear.
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