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Turkey Defeats Venezuela in Final Warm-Up Ahead of World Cup
(MENAFN) Türkiye closed out its World Cup preparations with a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in a friendly match, according to reports.
The match saw Venezuela take an early lead in the 13th minute when Gleiker Mendoza finished a fast attacking move with a powerful strike from outside the box. Türkiye responded before halftime, with Barış Alper Yılmaz leveling the score in the 44th minute after a set-piece situation created by a delivery from Arda Güler.
After the break, Türkiye completed the turnaround in the 54th minute when Yunus Akgün controlled a pass from Arda Güler and unleashed a strong effort from distance that beat the goalkeeper.
Neither side managed to add further goals in the remaining minutes, allowing Türkiye to secure a narrow win and finish their warm-up campaign on a positive note.
The result followed their earlier 4-0 win over North Macedonia in Istanbul, as the team continues to build momentum heading into the tournament.
With preparations now complete in Miami, Türkiye will relocate to its main World Cup training base in Mesa, Arizona ahead of the competition.
The match saw Venezuela take an early lead in the 13th minute when Gleiker Mendoza finished a fast attacking move with a powerful strike from outside the box. Türkiye responded before halftime, with Barış Alper Yılmaz leveling the score in the 44th minute after a set-piece situation created by a delivery from Arda Güler.
After the break, Türkiye completed the turnaround in the 54th minute when Yunus Akgün controlled a pass from Arda Güler and unleashed a strong effort from distance that beat the goalkeeper.
Neither side managed to add further goals in the remaining minutes, allowing Türkiye to secure a narrow win and finish their warm-up campaign on a positive note.
The result followed their earlier 4-0 win over North Macedonia in Istanbul, as the team continues to build momentum heading into the tournament.
With preparations now complete in Miami, Türkiye will relocate to its main World Cup training base in Mesa, Arizona ahead of the competition.
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