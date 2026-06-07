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Polls Open in Armenia’s High-Stakes Election
(MENAFN) Armenians headed to the polls Sunday in a nationwide parliamentary contest, with over 2.48 million registered voters deciding the future composition of the country's legislature across 2,005 polling stations.
Doors opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and are set to close at 8:00 p.m., giving citizens a full twelve-hour window to participate.
The Central Electoral Commission confirmed that 18 parties and alliances — fielding close to 2,000 candidates — are locked in a fierce competition for seats in the National Assembly, Armenia's sole legislative chamber.
At least one voter made her priorities clear at the ballot box. "I want our country to develop, for everything to go well in the future, and for our younger generation to have a more inspiring and motivating future," Goar Vartanian told Xinhua after casting her vote.
Under Armenia's proportional electoral system, National Assembly deputies serve five-year terms, with the chamber holding a minimum of 101 seats — the exact final count contingent on official election results. Sunday's vote marks the country's first parliamentary contest since June 20, 2021.
Doors opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and are set to close at 8:00 p.m., giving citizens a full twelve-hour window to participate.
The Central Electoral Commission confirmed that 18 parties and alliances — fielding close to 2,000 candidates — are locked in a fierce competition for seats in the National Assembly, Armenia's sole legislative chamber.
At least one voter made her priorities clear at the ballot box. "I want our country to develop, for everything to go well in the future, and for our younger generation to have a more inspiring and motivating future," Goar Vartanian told Xinhua after casting her vote.
Under Armenia's proportional electoral system, National Assembly deputies serve five-year terms, with the chamber holding a minimum of 101 seats — the exact final count contingent on official election results. Sunday's vote marks the country's first parliamentary contest since June 20, 2021.
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