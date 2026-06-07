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Dozen Shot Near Ohio Festival, Two Critical as Suspects Flee
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon in a brazen shooting near a community festival in Toledo, leaving two victims in critical condition and sending shockwaves through a bustling neighborhood event.
Authorities believe the violence erupted from a confrontation between multiple armed individuals. "Probably shooting at each other," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said of at least two suspected gunmen, warning the public to steer clear of surrounding areas as officers continue to hunt for the suspects.
Toledo Police Department units rushed to the scene following reports of a shooting victim near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT), only to find multiple casualties on arrival. All injured were transported to area hospitals for urgent medical care.
The violence erupted steps away from the Old West End Festival — a popular two-day community gathering known for live music performances, food markets, house tours, and shopping — casting a dark shadow over what had been a festive occasion.
Authorities believe the violence erupted from a confrontation between multiple armed individuals. "Probably shooting at each other," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said of at least two suspected gunmen, warning the public to steer clear of surrounding areas as officers continue to hunt for the suspects.
Toledo Police Department units rushed to the scene following reports of a shooting victim near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT), only to find multiple casualties on arrival. All injured were transported to area hospitals for urgent medical care.
The violence erupted steps away from the Old West End Festival — a popular two-day community gathering known for live music performances, food markets, house tours, and shopping — casting a dark shadow over what had been a festive occasion.
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