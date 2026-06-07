403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Multiple Shot Near Toledo Festival, Suspects Still at Large
(MENAFN) Several people were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in close proximity to a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities confirmed in an official statement.
Toledo Police Department officers scrambled to the scene following reports of a shooting victim near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m., arriving to discover multiple individuals struck by gunfire. All wounded were swiftly transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an active manhunt for those responsible, urging the public to remain away from the surrounding areas as the investigation unfolds.
The bloodshed cast a grim pall over the Old West End Festival — a vibrant two-day community event drawing crowds with live music, food markets, house tours, and shopping.
The suspect or suspects remain at large.
Toledo Police Department officers scrambled to the scene following reports of a shooting victim near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m., arriving to discover multiple individuals struck by gunfire. All wounded were swiftly transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an active manhunt for those responsible, urging the public to remain away from the surrounding areas as the investigation unfolds.
The bloodshed cast a grim pall over the Old West End Festival — a vibrant two-day community event drawing crowds with live music, food markets, house tours, and shopping.
The suspect or suspects remain at large.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment