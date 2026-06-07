US-Bangla Introduces Onboarding Music For Passengers

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The country's leading private carrier US-Bangla Airlines has launched new onboarding music aimed at creating a warmer and more memorable experience for passengers from the very start of their journey.The composition is a work of Palash Noor, lead vocalist of Bangladeshi band Warfaze. Crafted using 22 instruments, the piece blends local musical sensibilities with a sophisticated international feel, reflecting the airline's expanding route network.

Through the initiative, US-Bangla Airlines seeks to make the boarding process more welcoming and comfortable. The airline said the music is designed to convey the hospitality, warmth, and cultural identity of Bangladesh the moment passengers step aboard.

The airline emphasized that every passenger touchpoint plays a significant role in shaping a meaningful travel experience - from airport services to in-flight comfort. The new music aligns with its broader effort to offer a more connected and caring experience across all aspects of travel.

US-Bangla Airlines described the launch as an important step in reinforcing its branding and strengthening its identity as a modern, passenger-centric carrier.