Iran Targets US Gulf Bases As Trump Seeks Quick End

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US military facilities in the Gulf, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and air bases in Kuwait, after accusing the US military of carrying out fresh strikes on Iranian infrastructure and assets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange marked a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States despite a fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan that took effect on April 8 after weeks of conflict.

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In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the operation was launched after U.S. forces struck telecommunications facilities on Qeshm Island and Sirik and targeted Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC, four oil tankers attempted to leave the strategic waterway early Saturday“without coordination” and despite repeated warnings from Iranian naval forces.

The Guards said one tanker was stopped after being targeted, while the remaining vessels turned back.

The IRGC said U.S. drones later struck telecommunications towers on Qeshm Island and in Sirik.

“In response to this aggression and violation of the Strait of Hormuz regulations, a vessel belonging to the American-Zionist enemy named Panaya was targeted by missiles from the IRGC Navy,” the Guards said.

The statement added that the IRGC Aerospace Force launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Kuwait, including Ali Al Salem Air Base, and targeted facilities associated with the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

“We had previously warned that if aggression occurred, the response would be different and heavier, and we acted accordingly,” the IRGC said.

“We repeat: disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will have a heavy price for the invading U.S. military.”

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The Guards also warned Washington that further military action could trigger broader consequences.

“The aggressive enemy should know that if such acts are repeated, the response will not be limited,” the statement said.

“You will be responsible for the consequences of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the export of your oil and gas.”

EXPLOSIONS ACROSS THE GULF

Residents in Kuwait reported hearing loud blasts, while videos circulating on social media appeared to show interceptor missiles and debris in the skies near Kuwait City.

Regional media outlets also reported projectiles crossing Bahraini airspace.

CENTCOM said American forces intercepted Iranian drones and carried out strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.

“Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz,” the command said in a statement on X.

The command said American forces remained prepared to respond to what it described as“unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Washington of undermining regional security.

“The United States lacks the will for stability and, through its actions endangers the security of the region,” the ministry said.

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TRUMP SEEKS DIPLOMATIC BREAKTHROUGH

Despite the latest military exchange, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the conflict could be resolved.

“The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

He later said,“We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way.”

Diplomatic efforts have continued in parallel with the fighting.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been discussing a possible extension of the ceasefire and a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, although key differences remain unresolved.

Asked why progress had been slow, Trump told NBC's“Meet the Press” that“it's a very hard thing for them”.

He also said Iran retained“21% to 22%” of its missile stockpile despite months of military operations aimed at degrading Tehran's capabilities.

LEBANON COMPLICATES TALKS

Efforts to secure a broader settlement have also been complicated by fighting in Lebanon.

Iran has insisted that any lasting agreement with Washington must address the conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel.

While the Trump administration has welcomed a ceasefire arrangement reached earlier this week between Israel and the Lebanese government, Hezbollah has rejected the deal.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed nine people, including three Lebanese soldiers, according to the Lebanese army and state media.

Israel's military said it was reviewing the incident and reiterated that its operations were directed at Hezbollah rather than the Lebanese armed forces.

The latest hostilities highlight the fragility of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire and the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict.