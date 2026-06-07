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Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Offensive on St. Petersburg
(MENAFN) Three people sustained injuries Saturday morning as Ukraine unleashed a sweeping drone offensive on St. Petersburg, according to the city's governor, Alexander Beglov, who confirmed all wounded received treatment for minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.
The scale of the aerial assault came into sharper focus when the governor of the Leningrad region — which encircles St. Petersburg — revealed that 86 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down by Saturday morning alone.
The strike marks the second major drone offensive targeting St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the opening of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a high-profile gathering that draws to a close Saturday.
The assault extended well beyond the city. In Russia's Krasnodar region, a Ukrainian drone ignited a fierce blaze at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk, forcing the evacuation of 60 residents from surrounding homes. The regional operational headquarters confirmed no casualties resulted from that strike.
In a sweeping overnight tally, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian UAVs across multiple regions — underscoring the staggering breadth of one of Ukraine's most expansive drone campaigns to date.
The scale of the aerial assault came into sharper focus when the governor of the Leningrad region — which encircles St. Petersburg — revealed that 86 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down by Saturday morning alone.
The strike marks the second major drone offensive targeting St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the opening of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a high-profile gathering that draws to a close Saturday.
The assault extended well beyond the city. In Russia's Krasnodar region, a Ukrainian drone ignited a fierce blaze at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk, forcing the evacuation of 60 residents from surrounding homes. The regional operational headquarters confirmed no casualties resulted from that strike.
In a sweeping overnight tally, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian UAVs across multiple regions — underscoring the staggering breadth of one of Ukraine's most expansive drone campaigns to date.
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