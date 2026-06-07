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Heavy Rain in Southwest Japan Raises Risk of Landslides, Flooding

Heavy Rain in Southwest Japan Raises Risk of Landslides, Flooding


2026-06-07 05:43:34
(MENAFN) Heavy rains that struck southwestern Japan on Sunday have raised concerns over landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and overflowing rivers, according to reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said dense rain cloud systems developed over Miyazaki Prefecture and Kagoshima Prefecture through late Sunday morning, significantly increasing the risk of weather-related disasters.

Authorities warned that atmospheric conditions across western Japan remain highly unstable, with the island region of Shikoku also facing the possibility of intense rainfall that could trigger additional warnings.

According to reports, a weather front stretching from mainland China through Japan’s Nansei Islands is contributing to the system, while a low-pressure area over the East China Sea continues to move northeast along the front.

By early Monday, rainfall totals over a 24-hour period could reach up to 300 millimeters in Shikoku and around 150 millimeters in southern Kyushu and the Amami region, raising continued concerns over flooding and landslide risks.

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