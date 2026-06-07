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Pakistan’s Naqvi Delivers Leadership Message to Iran Amid US–Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that he is carrying a special message from Pakistan’s political and military leadership to Iran’s top leadership during his visit to Tehran, amid renewed diplomatic activity between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
Speaking after talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Naqvi said the message comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and is intended for Iran’s leadership regarding current regional developments.
“I think this is an important message,” he said, adding that he hopes regional tensions can be resolved through diplomatic engagement.
According to reports, Iranian officials welcomed Pakistan’s involvement in efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States.
The two sides also discussed broader bilateral issues, including border security, counterterrorism cooperation, efforts to combat drug trafficking, and economic relations.
Iran and Pakistan reportedly agreed to work toward increasing annual trade from $3 billion to $10 billion, reflecting an intention to deepen economic cooperation alongside diplomatic coordination.
Speaking after talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Naqvi said the message comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and is intended for Iran’s leadership regarding current regional developments.
“I think this is an important message,” he said, adding that he hopes regional tensions can be resolved through diplomatic engagement.
According to reports, Iranian officials welcomed Pakistan’s involvement in efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States.
The two sides also discussed broader bilateral issues, including border security, counterterrorism cooperation, efforts to combat drug trafficking, and economic relations.
Iran and Pakistan reportedly agreed to work toward increasing annual trade from $3 billion to $10 billion, reflecting an intention to deepen economic cooperation alongside diplomatic coordination.
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