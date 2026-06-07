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Drone Strike Hits Market in Sudan’s North Kordofan, Killing Eleven

Drone Strike Hits Market in Sudan’s North Kordofan, Killing Eleven


2026-06-07 05:32:45
(MENAFN) A drone strike on a market in Sudan’s North Kordofan State killed at least 11 civilians and injured dozens more on Saturday, according to reports citing a Sudanese rights group.

The Emergency Lawyers group said the attack hit a market in the Abu Zaeima area of Hamrat Al Sheikh locality early in the day, resulting in a preliminary death toll of 11 people and multiple injuries.

It added that the strike came less than 24 hours after similar drone attacks reportedly targeted nearby villages and a civilian vehicle in the same region.

According to the group, the repeated incidents reflect a disregard for civilian life and basic principles of international humanitarian law.

It also warned against treating civilian casualties as routine and called for an end to such attacks, along with accountability for those responsible.

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