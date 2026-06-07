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Ukrainian Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Russian Oil Facility
(MENAFN) A fire erupted at an oil storage site in the southern Russian city of Ust-Labinsk after an overnight drone attack, according to reports from regional authorities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had targeted the facility, stating that Kyiv’s "long-range sanctions" had reached roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) inside Russia’s Krasnodar region, a reference to the long-range drones used by the Ukrainian military.
Officials in Krasnodar said 60 residents were evacuated from nearby buildings as a precaution.
“According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties,” authorities said, adding that 167 firefighters and emergency personnel, supported by 54 units of equipment, were involved in efforts to contain the blaze.
In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a Russian Defense Ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky District of the Leningrad region, according to reports.
Authorities in St. Petersburg also reported a “large-scale” drone attack on the region earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Moscow officials said air defense systems intercepted at least 10 drones that were approaching the Russian capital overnight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had targeted the facility, stating that Kyiv’s "long-range sanctions" had reached roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) inside Russia’s Krasnodar region, a reference to the long-range drones used by the Ukrainian military.
Officials in Krasnodar said 60 residents were evacuated from nearby buildings as a precaution.
“According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties,” authorities said, adding that 167 firefighters and emergency personnel, supported by 54 units of equipment, were involved in efforts to contain the blaze.
In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a Russian Defense Ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky District of the Leningrad region, according to reports.
Authorities in St. Petersburg also reported a “large-scale” drone attack on the region earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Moscow officials said air defense systems intercepted at least 10 drones that were approaching the Russian capital overnight.
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