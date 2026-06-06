Bitcoin Hits Its Most Oversold Level Since 2020 Crash, Eyes $70K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is trading amid unusually deep selling pressure, with on-chain momentum and widely watched momentum indicators signaling an extreme oversold state. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has slid toward the mid-teens, marking the most oversold reading since the March 2020 COVID crash. After a roughly 30% drop over the last month, bulls are clinging to the $60,000 level as analysts weigh whether a meaningful relief rally could unfold in the near term.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin 's daily RSI sits near 15.5, its lowest level since the COVID-era selloff in March 2020. Historical precedents show that similar oversold readings in 2020 and February 2026 preceded notable rebounds of roughly 50% and 30%, respectively. BTC has held above $60,000 despite heavy selling, with a potential move toward the 20-day exponential moving average near $70,650 if demand returns. A decisive break below $60,000 could open the door to a deeper slide into the mid-$50,000s, undermining the bounce setup. On-chain stress signals point to concentrated selling among newer entrants, with around 5.3 million BTC held by short-term holders underwater and long-term holder supply exceeding 15 million BTC.

Oversold RSI sets the stage for a potential relief move

As of the latest session, Bitcoin's RSI hovered around 15.5, placing it in territory typically associated with short-term exhaustion and potential capitulation relief rallies. The move comes after a sharper-than-average decline that has erased a significant portion of recent gains and revived conversations about whether a bottom is in place.

Market context remains unsettled. Geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices, and fading expectations for a 2026 Federal Reserve rate cut have all contributed to risk-off sentiment. The price action has been framed by sharp, near-term catalysts, including Strategy's latest Bitcoin sale, which added to selling pressure in some pockets of the market. For readers and traders, that confluence is a reminder that macro headlines can compound oversold dynamics, even if a short-term bounce appears plausible from a technical standpoint. For reference, recent related developments have been covered by Cointelegraph links to geopolitical risk threads and macro commentary.

Historically, severe RSI overshoots have sometimes foreshadowed relief rallies as buyers seek to step in at perceived bargain levels. In the COVID crash era, Bitcoin's RSI around 15.5 preceded a substantial rebound aided by accommodative policy moves. In one notable episode, the late-stage oversold signal was followed by a rally of roughly 50% in the ensuing months as liquidity and risk appetite rebounded. The comparison matters because it underlines a recurring theme in crypto markets: extreme oversold readings often coincide with late-stage capitulation, creating a setup for a technical bounce if demand returns.

Support under pressure, but the floor at $60k holds for now

Despite relentless selling, Bitcoin has defended the key $60,000 support level. The lack of a decisive breakdown at this level-despite heavy volume-suggests that sellers may be exhausting, opening room for a relief move if buyers re-enter. A bounce toward the 20-day exponential moving average, currently around $70,650, would fit a classic oversold-to-relief pattern, potentially setting the stage for a multi-week recovery should the macro backdrop stabilize.

On the flip side, a confident break below $60,000 would weaken the rebound thesis and could accelerate a test of the mid-$50,000s. That scenario would not only prolong the risk-off phase but could also invite further on-chain stress as capitulation dynamics re-emerge. In that sense, technicians and traders alike are watching not just the price level itself but the accompanying order-flow and volume signals that could confirm or deny the nascent relief rally.

On-chain stress indicators illuminate near-term fragility

From an on-chain perspective, stress signals are pronounced. Checkonchain data highlighted by crypto analyst Scott Melker show that short-term holders are realizing large losses, a dynamic that often accompanies rapid price declines and can cap any immediate bounce. The profit-and-loss (P/L) ratio for short-term holders has dropped to a new all-time low, indicating a higher likelihood of near-term selling pressure as newcomers exit positions at a loss.

Further tailwinds for the bears come from the long-term holder segment. Roughly 5.3 million BTC held by long-term investors are currently underwater, a figure that climbs past the post-FTX low and sits at the highest since the COVID crash. This concentration of underwater positions among long-term holders signals that a broad portion of the investor base is facing a costly retracement, which historically has spurred a willingness to wait out volatility rather than chase fresh positions at elevated risk.

For broader context, the literature on Bitcoin's macro cycles remains mixed. The market has seen dramatic drawdowns followed by outsized rebounds in the past. After the FTX collapse, Bitcoin bottomed near $15,500 and later surged more than sixfold to around $126,000 in 2025. The COVID-driven decline earlier in the decade produced an even more dramatic advance, underscoring the potential for outsized moves from deeply oversold conditions, even if the timing and catalysts vary each cycle.

These on-chain signals do not guarantee a bottom or a rapid reversal, but they provide valuable context for traders looking for the next foothold. The combination of an oversold RSI, a stubborn $60,000 floor, and heavy underwater exposure among both short- and long-term holders suggests investors should be prepared for a choppy ride in the near term, with a clear watch on whether demand re-emerges to sustain any upside move.

For readers seeking a broader frame, some market observers have pointed to a pattern of relief rallies following deep oversold readings during periods of macro uncertainty. In February 2026, when the RSI touched a comparable low around 15.86 while price hovered above $60,000, Bitcoin advanced toward roughly $82,850, illustrating that oversold conditions can coincide with substantial, albeit not guaranteed, counter-moves. The present setup bears similarities to that moment, though the current macro complexity adds layers of risk for any potential bounce.

What investors should watch next

Looking ahead, the critical juncture remains at the $60,000 level. A robust defense there would keep alive the case for a relief rally toward the 20-day EMA near $70,650, offering a path to a short-to-medium-term relief trade if macro catalysts stabilize. A decisive break below $60,000 would raise the odds of revisiting the mid-$50,000s, challenging the bulls' conviction and inviting further on-chain stress as new entrants rethink positions.

Beyond price and RSI, investors should monitor on-chain metrics for signs of exhausted selling and renewed demand. The trajectory of long-term holder supply, the rate of new coin creation and distribution, and the behavior of short-term holders in the wake of renewed liquidity will be telling indicators of whether this oversold episode morphs into a durable bottom or remains a precarious zone of accumulation and risk-off trades.

As always, readers should pair technical and on-chain signals with macro developments and liquidity conditions. The coming weeks will reveal how much of the current price action is driven by structural shifts in demand versus transient headlines, and whether the market can sustain a bid that takes BTC toward higher targets or whether volatility will keep traders in a high-alert posture.

In short, the extreme oversold signal is a meaningful data point to watch for potential near-term upside, but the path forward hinges on whether buyers can absorb selling pressure and push price beyond the defining $60,000 floor with conviction. Until then, traders will likely remain nimble, weighing risk and reward as new information unfolds.

Readers should stay tuned for updates on macro policy expectations, evolving on-chain signals, and potential shifts in liquidity that could alter the balance of power between bears and bulls in the weeks ahead.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.