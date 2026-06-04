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Ukraine Strikes St. Petersburg Oil Terminal
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv carried out overnight strikes on several Russian targets, including the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, in a series of long-range operations.
Zelenskyy stated on social media platform X that the terminal, located roughly 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, was hit as part of what he described as demonstrations of Ukraine’s extended strike capabilities.
He also said Ukrainian forces targeted military sites at Russia’s Kronstadt naval base, as well as a weapons-production facility in the Tambov region, which lies several hundred kilometers from the front line.
According to reports, Russian officials acknowledged drone activity in the St. Petersburg area. Governor Alexander Beglov said on Telegram that infrastructure in the Kronstadt, Kirovsky, and Krasnoselsky districts was targeted in early morning drone attacks.
The strikes come amid ongoing escalation between the two sides, with both Ukraine and Russia continuing to report cross-border attacks on strategic infrastructure.
Zelenskyy stated on social media platform X that the terminal, located roughly 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, was hit as part of what he described as demonstrations of Ukraine’s extended strike capabilities.
He also said Ukrainian forces targeted military sites at Russia’s Kronstadt naval base, as well as a weapons-production facility in the Tambov region, which lies several hundred kilometers from the front line.
According to reports, Russian officials acknowledged drone activity in the St. Petersburg area. Governor Alexander Beglov said on Telegram that infrastructure in the Kronstadt, Kirovsky, and Krasnoselsky districts was targeted in early morning drone attacks.
The strikes come amid ongoing escalation between the two sides, with both Ukraine and Russia continuing to report cross-border attacks on strategic infrastructure.
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