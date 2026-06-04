NIA Conducts Searches, Arrests 3Rd Accused In Bhangar Bomb Blast Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case in West Bengal, and arrested one more accused into connection with the matter, central probe agency officials said.

With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the Scorpio car used to transport the bomb makers who were killed and injured in the explosion, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three, NIA officials said on Thursday in a statement.

The explosion had taken place while crude bombs were being manufactured by the accused and their aides ahead of the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former Trinamool Congress MLA and absconder Saokat Molla -- a prime suspect and conspirator in the case -- were searched as part of Thursday's operations.

Premises linked with other accused and suspects in the case were also subjected to extensive searches.

The searches led to the recovery and seizure of several incriminating materials, documents, electronic devices and digital evidence, which have been sent for forensic examination.

NIA investigations have revealed that, after the blast, it was accused Sainur Molla who had driven the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the one person killed in the explosion as well as the injured several others.

He had driven the deceased and the injured first to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance.

The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconders, including Saokat Molla.

Earlier, the NIA on Thursday morning raided the house of former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla in South 24 Parganas district.

NIA officials went to Saokat's house in Jibantala village in ​​the Canning block of the district. The search operation began in the presence of a large number of Central force personnel. The investigators are also searching the party office adjacent to Saokat's house.

However, it was initially reported that Saokat was not at home at the time of the raid. The investigators were questioning his son, Imran Molla. Saokat's wife and daughter were also in the house.

According to NIA sources, the search operation is in connection with the investigation into the bomb blast incident in the South Bamunia area in the same district.

The blast occurred a few days before the state Assembly elections in which one person died, and several others were injured.

Later, the NIA took over the responsibility of the investigation. As part of the probe, the NIA was conducting the raid at Saokat's house and his party office. Sources said that Saokat fled the house before NIA officers came for the raid.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested several people, including Trinamool leader Wahidul Islam, in the investigation of the bomb blast.

Saokat is a former Trinamool MLA from Canning Purba constituency. He was elected from this constituency twice in a row in 2016 and 2021.

He contested the 2026 Assembly election from the Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, but lost to ISF candidate Nawsad Siddiqui.