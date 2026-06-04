Investments Worth Rs 15,000 Crore Realised In Rajasthan As Key Projects Move Towards Completion

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 5 (IANS) Rajasthan's mining and petroleum sectors are witnessing significant investment momentum, with projects worth Rs 33,000 crore currently under execution and Rs 15,000 crore already translated into on-ground investments, according to State Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora.

Leading the investment wave are marquee projects by UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Copper Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation.

UltraTech's Rs 2,230-crore cement plant has already commenced operations, Hindustan Copper's Rs 1,000-crore expansion project at Khetri is nearing completion, and Indian Oil's Rs 3,600-crore Mundra crude oil pipeline is in its final phase.

Several other mining projects involving investments of more than Rs 100 crore are either operational or advancing rapidly, underscoring Rajasthan's growing attractiveness as a destination for industrial and infrastructure investments.

Reviewing the progress of Rising Rajasthan investment proposals at the Secretariat, Arora said on Thursday that projects worth nearly Rs 6,500 crore are in the final stages of completion.

She noted the state has undertaken a focused effort to attract industrial investment in mining and petroleum, resulting in significant momentum across multiple sectors.

According to Arora, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Rising Rajasthan cover a wide range of projects, including crude oil and natural gas exploration, DPNG-CNG infrastructure development, cement manufacturing, copper production, and mining of major and minor minerals.

Among the major projects, the Rs 2,230-crore UltraTech Cement plant has been completed and has already commenced operations.

Similarly, the Rs 1,000-crore capacity expansion project at Hindustan Copper's Khetri unit is nearing completion.

Work on Indian Oil's Rs 3,600-crore crude oil pipeline project from Mundra is also in its final stages.

Several other mining-sector projects involving investments of more than Rs 100 crore have either been completed or are progressing rapidly.

Arora directed departmental officials to maintain close coordination with investors and ensure the timely execution of projects.

She emphasised that the successful implementation of these investments will not only strengthen Rajasthan's mining and petroleum sectors but also generate employment opportunities and enhance state revenues.

"The realisation of these investment proposals will significantly contribute to industrial growth, job creation, and economic development across Rajasthan," she said.

During the review meeting, Nodal Officer and Superintending Geologist Sanjay Saxena presented a detailed status report on the progress of the projects.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary (Mines) Namrata Vrishni, Director (Petroleum) Avdhesh Singh, Superintending Mining Engineer N.S. Shaktawat, Special Officer Shrikrishna Sharma, and other senior officials.